■日本語

Waroomは、つらいインシデント対応をなくすためのインシデント管理プラットフォームです。Slack連携により、チームがいつも使っているワークスペースでシームレスにインシデント対応を完結できます。 ■Slackでのインシデント対応フロー :one: 自動チャンネル作成

インシデントを起票すると、専用のSlackチャンネルが自動で作成されます。チャンネル名には日時と状況が含まれるため、一目で内容を把握できます。 :two: チーム招待と情報共有

関連するチームメンバーが自動的にチャンネルに招待され、リアルタイムでコンテキストを共有しながら協働できます。 :three: Slack内での操作

スラッシュコマンドでインシデントの起票、ステータス更新、重要度変更などの操作がSlack内で完結します。Waroomのダッシュボードに切り替える必要はありません。 :four: ステートドキュメントへの活用

Slackチャンネルでの会話内容は、リアルタイムで作成されるステートドキュメント（インシデント概要）に活用されます。ステートドキュメントにはタイムラインが含まれ、ポストモーテム作成時にも活用できます。 ■主な機能

• 対応専用チャンネルの自動作成と命名

• サービス別通知チャンネルの設定

• スラッシュコマンドによる操作

• ステートドキュメント、ポストモーテムの自動生成 複雑なインフラストラクチャを管理している場合でも、ミッションクリティカルなサービスをサポートしている場合でも、Waroomは、Slackという使い慣れた環境で、混乱を明瞭に、インシデントを洞察に変えます。 免責事項：Waroomは、要約を生成するために大規模言語モデル（LLM）を使用しています。LLMは不正確なサマリーを生成する可能性があります。 --- ■English

Waroom is an incident management platform designed to eliminate painful incident response. With seamless Slack integration, your team can handle incidents entirely within the workspace they use every day. ■Incident Response Flow in Slack :one: Automatic Channel Creation

When an incident is reported, a dedicated Slack channel is automatically created. The channel name includes the timestamp and situation description, making it easy to understand at a glance. :two: Team Invitation & Context Sharing

Relevant team members are automatically invited to the channel, enabling real-time collaboration with shared context. :three: Operations Within Slack

Use slash commands to create incidents, update status, change severity, and more — all without leaving Slack. No need to switch to the Waroom dashboard. :four: State Document Integration

Conversations in the Slack channel are utilized in the State Document (a real-time incident summary) created during incident response. The State Document includes a timeline and is also used for postmortem creation. ■Key Features

• Automatic incident channel creation with smart naming

• Service-specific notification channel configuration

• Slash commands for quick operations

• Automatic State Document and postmortem generation Whether you're managing complex infrastructure or supporting mission-critical services, Waroom turns chaos into clarity and incidents into insights — all within the familiar Slack environment. Disclaimer: Waroom uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to generate summaries. LLMs have the potential to produce inaccurate summaries.