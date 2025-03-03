Política de retención de datos
We pull the data from GitHub PRs and generate the reports. We do not store in on our servers.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
There is no data collected from Slack that is stored. Organizations would already have given access to CodeRabbit for their code in the code repositories
Política de almacenamiento de datos
There is no data collected from Slack that is stored. Organizations would already have given access to CodeRabbit for their code in the code repositories
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
GCP
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI, Anthropic
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.