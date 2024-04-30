Política de retención de datos
Duonut is a provider of a service, and not the owner of the collected data. So ultimately it’s the person who sends out a Duonut activity who’s responsible for how collected data is handled. However, as a service provider we do process all kinds of data and have lots of responsibilities too. What do you do with all the data, and why do you do it? *Fulfilling our end of the deal, so you can use our service *Sending you emails or other comms *Using your browsing behavior on our sites for profiling purposes. This lets us send you personalized content. *Signing you in from third-parties (social media platforms etc.) *Complementing data we have from third parties (requires individual opt-ins), to send you better personalized content *Investigating things to prevent fraud, spam, phishing, and other no-no activities *Dissociating you (the person) from you (the profile), to analyze user trends and get better at what we do If I deleted my account would you positively, absolutely delete all my data? Yes, but the authorities could tell us to do otherwise. So unless you’re up to no good, don’t worry. How do I know Duonut sticks to their side of the deal? We can give you what you need to feel confident about it, including a paid auditing option.
We retain Personal Information about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases we retain Personal Information for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
You can wipe everything we have about your account on Duonut by withdrawing consent or deleting your account. You can also ask to see all the data we have about you, and can object to some of the ways we use it.
You have the right to request that we delete the Personal Information that we have collected about you.
You have the right to request that we delete the Personal Information that we have collected about you.To do this, write your query and concern to hello@duonut.com
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We store your personal data to the extent that they are necessary for the purpose for which they were collected, that is, we will only keep your data while there is a contractual and / or business relationship with you, unless you wish to exercise your rights of opposition or deletion, in which case, they will be retained, without giving them any use, while they may be necessary for the exercise of claims or may arise some kind of legal or contractual responsibility that must be addressed and for which recovery is necessary.
Your information (not your respondents’ answers) might be processed in countries that don’t have the data protection laws as those in your jurisdiction. You agree to this by agreeing to our privacy policy.
Duonut stores all data in the United States with production-grade encryption.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud Hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no