Política de retención de datos
The timr app for Slack limits data retention to only essential identifiers linking Slack and timr user accounts. No personal or operational data from Slack or timr is stored, ensuring a minimal data footprint.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Identifiers are retained only as long as necessary to maintain account linkage. Users have the right to request the deletion of these identifiers, aligning with GDPR compliance and user data control.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The app employs robust security measures to protect the stored identifiers. Despite the minimal data stored, the focus remains on ensuring the security and privacy of these identifiers.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Hetzner
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no