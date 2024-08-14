Always know who’s available — and track your working hours directly in Slack.

In busy workdays, having time tracking and presence information directly in Slack makes life easier. The timr integration for Slack brings time tracking right where your communication happens — inside Slack. Use timr’s most important features without ever switching between tools. Start and stop time tracking directly in Slack With the /timr command or through the timr Home tab, you can start or stop your time tracking session without opening the web app. See your team’s current status The presence feature in timr lets you instantly see whether your teammates are working, at home, or on the go. Status icons next to each name in Slack — a building for “in the office”, a house for “home office”, or a car for “travelling” — help you decide the right moment to reach out. Track working hours via the Home tab The timr Home tab in Slack shows your current tracking session and quick buttons to start or stop tracking. You can also connect or disconnect your timr account right from here. Quick and easy setup Set up the integration directly from the timr web app.

Go to Administration → Settings → Integrations, click Add, and choose Slack. You’ll be guided through Slack’s OAuth dialog to select your workspace and grant permissions.

Each team member can then link their own account using /timr connect or via the timr Home tab in Slack.