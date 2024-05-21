Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos The Company will retain Your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in the Privacy Policy. We will retain and use Your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos You have the right to delete or request that we assist in deleting the personal data that we have collected about you. Should you wish to request data deletion, you may contact us directly at contact@runbear.io. Our Service may give You the ability to delete certain information about You from within the Service. You may update, amend, or delete Your information at any time by signing in to Your Account, if you have one, and visiting the account settings section that allows you to manage Your personal information. You may also contact Us to request access to, correct, or delete any personal information that You have provided to Us. Please note, however, that We may need to retain certain information when we have a legal obligation or lawful basis to do so.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Usage Data is collected automatically when using the Service. Usage Data may include information such as Your Device's Internet Protocol address (e.g. IP address), browser type, browser version, the pages of our Service that You visit, the time and date of Your visit, the time spent on those pages, unique device identifiers and other diagnostic data. When You access the Service by or through a mobile device, We may collect certain information automatically, including, but not limited to, the type of mobile device You use, Your mobile device unique ID, the IP address of Your mobile device, Your mobile operating system, the type of mobile Internet browser You use, unique device identifiers and other diagnostic data. We may also collect information that Your browser sends whenever You visit our Service or when You access the Service by or through a mobile device. We use Cookies and similar tracking technologies to track the activity on Our Service and store certain information. Tracking technologies used are beacons, tags, and scripts to collect and track information and to improve and analyze Our Service.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Azure

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://trust.plugbear.io/subprocessors

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) We use OpenAI’s models compatible with the Assistants API.

Ajustes de retención de LLM Data is retained for up to 60 days by OpenAI to monitor potential abuse, not for training.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM For customers using PlugBear's OpenAI account for proof of concept (PoC), the data resides within PlugBear's OpenAI organization. For customers providing their own OpenAI credentials, the data is handled and stored within the customer’s OpenAI organization.