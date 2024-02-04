TeaTime.Chat

Política de retención de datos
Data is retained for as long as necessary to provide the service.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
If a customer uninstalls the app via the Slack app store, all app installation information including app configuration data will be immediately removed. Customer information required to maintain past subscription information will be maintained to allow customers to view historical information such as past invoices.
If customers wishes to delete this information, they can contact us and we will remove their information within 90 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored by our hosting provider. We have configured regular backups of this data.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no