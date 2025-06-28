Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos User data, including email and phone information, will be retained for the duration of the user's engagement with Pager Hero. Upon termination of engagement, user data will be retained for a period of 7 days and then permanently deleted from our systems. Aggregated and anonymized data may be retained for analytical purposes, but personally identifiable information will not be included.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Inactive user accounts (accounts with no activity) may be archived after a period of 90 days. Archived data will be stored securely and will not be accessible for regular use. Users may request the removal of their account and associated data by contacting support@pagerhero.io Upon verification, the data will be permanently removed from our systems within 7 days.

Política de almacenamiento de datos User data is stored on secure servers hosted by Amazon Web Services. Access to user data is restricted to authorized personnel only and is governed by strict access controls.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no