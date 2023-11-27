GMOサイン 契約レビュー

Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos

お客様登録のデータは、基本的には削除の場合においても参照することはございませんが、内容に応じて都度検討させていただきます。削除可能なデータへのリクエストは、削除手順をご案内いたします。 GMOサイン契約レビューで解約処理がなされた場合、速やかに連携データは削除され、Slackアプリのメッセージに記載されたリンクは無効となります。 削除を依頼される場合は、サポート窓口にご連絡ください。 support@cs.gmosign.com In principle, we do not refer to customer registration data even in the case of deletion, but we will consider this on a case-by-case basis depending on the content of the data. If you make a request for deletion of data that can be deleted, we will provide you with the deletion procedure. If the cancellation is processed by GMOSign Contract review, the linked data will be deleted immediately and the link in the message on the Slack application will become invalid. If you request deletion, please contact our support email. support@cs.gmosign.com