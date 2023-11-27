GMOサイン 契約レビュー

Política de retención de datos
GMOサイン契約レビューAPIとの通信は暗号化されており、独自の認証キーにより安全性が保証されています。 GMOサイン契約レビューに連携された情報は毎日バックアップされています。
Communication with the GMOSign Contract review API is encrypted and secured with a unique authentication key. Data linked to GMOSign Contract review is backed up daily.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
GMOサイン契約レビューで解約処理がなされた場合、速やかに連携データは削除され、Slackアプリのメッセージに記載されたリンクは無効となります。 GMOSign Contract reviewのアカウント情報が削除された場合、当アプリケーションとの紐付けは解除されますが、Slackのユーザ情報は削除されません。
If GMOSign Contract review terminates the contract, the linked data will be deleted immediately and the link in the message in the Slack application will become invalid.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
GMOサイン契約レビューに連携されたデータはお客様の要請もしくは削除操作がない限りは削除されることはありません。 GMOサイン契約レビューに連携されたデータはAWS(Amazon Web Service)の日本リージョンに保存されます。
Data linked to GMOSign Contract review will not be deleted unless requested or deleted by the customer.
Data linked to GMOSign Contract review is stored in the Japan region of AWS (Amazon Web Service).
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Japón
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud host
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no