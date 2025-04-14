Poll, Survey, eNPS • Pulsy

« Pulsy is great! Its intuitive survey and poll system ensures everyone's voice is heard. »‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
Melissa Duncan, People and Culture Specialist
« Pulsy is an effective tool for gathering employee feedback. Its surveys and polls are well-structured and easy to fill out, making the feedback process seamless. It's like a Peakon for Slack. »
Kelsey Wilson, Office Manager
« BuddiesHR's Pulsy, Alfy, and Clappy apps for Slack cover all bases - from feedback collection to social interaction and recognition. A well-rounded approach to employee engagement. »
Kris Anderson, Employee Experience Manager
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Track eNPS and Employee engagement — Measure and track eNPS and engagement over time.Check out product documentation to learn more!
:bar_chart: Run polls in seconds — See results in real time, taking quick decisions is easy and crazy fast.
:question:Question bank and templates — Access 58 question in 12 themes. Build templates with the set of questions you choose.
:bell: Smart & Automated Reminders — Get a great completion rate thanks to our smart automated reminders for employees to answer the surveys.
:bulb: Insights dashboard — Pulsy helps you analyse and visualize the results of the surveys and the trends over time.
:magic_wand: Access incomplete responses — It's Pulsy's super power! Access to responses even if they are incomplete and not yet submitted by the employee.
:speech_balloon: Anonymous conversations — Ask clarifications on anonymous answers. Keep it private while getting more details on important feedbacks.
:one: It has the most features‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
:two: It is the easiest to use (source)
:three: It is the cheapest — up to 75% cheaper compared to competition
We develop apps for Slack to help People Teams and Founders build an amazing company culture that attracts and retains top talent.
:coffee: Alfy — Coffee and Donut Chat
:birthday: Billy — Birthday and work anniversary celebrations
:clap: Clappy — Kudos, Praise, Shoutout
:palm_tree: Palmy — Vacation & Leave Tracker
:octopus: Pulsy — Polls, Surveys & eNPS
:card_index_dividers: Linky — Org Chart & Employee Directory
:clipboard: Stany — Daily Asynchronous Standups
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.