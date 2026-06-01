Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Our data retention policy is to retain the data indefinitely, unless a deletion request is made by the customer or is no longer needed.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Customers can request a data purge at any time, and AutoRFP.ai will security dispose of it within 30 days.

Política de almacenamiento de datos AutoRFP.ai encrypts data at rest and in transit using AES-256 encryption.

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://autorfp.ai/trust/subprocessors

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI via Azure, Anthropic via AWS, and Google Gemini models

Ajustes de retención de LLM Prompts and generated content are stored securely for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring purposes. No prompts or completions are stored in the model itself.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Customer data is logically isolated and secured using technical measures such as transport encryption, compute security perimeter, and tokenisation of text. Customer interactions with the model are logically isolated and secured.