Política de retención de datos
Our data retention policy is to retain the data indefinitely, unless a deletion request is made by the customer or is no longer needed.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customers can request a data purge at any time, and AutoRFP.ai will security dispose of it within 30 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
AutoRFP.ai encrypts data at rest and in transit using AES-256 encryption.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI via Azure, Anthropic via AWS, and Google Gemini models
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Prompts and generated content are stored securely for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring purposes. No prompts or completions are stored in the model itself.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Customer data is logically isolated and secured using technical measures such as transport encryption, compute security perimeter, and tokenisation of text. Customer interactions with the model are logically isolated and secured.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Data is processed within the customer-specified Azure geography. For standard deployments, data may be processed between regions within the specified geography for operational purposes. Data stored at rest remains in the customer-specified geography.