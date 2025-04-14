Kudos, Praise & Shoutout • Clappy

« Clappy’s peer recognition system aligns perfectly with our company values, promoting a culture of appreciation.»‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
Morgan M., People and Culture specialist
« Clappy’s recognition system is truly motivating. »
Oskar F., Office Manager
« BuddiesHR's Clappy, Alfy, and Pulsy apps for Slack cover all bases - from feedback collection to social interaction and recognition. A well-rounded approach to employee engagement. »
Kris Anderson, Employee Experience Manager
:clap: Peer-to-peer kudos — Send public praise to recognize your colleagues.Check out product documentation to learn more!
:star: Company values in recognition — Attach company values to the kudos.
:trophy:Leaderboards — Rankings to spot best performers for recognitions and per company value.
:arrows_counterclockwise: Feedback Friday — Boost usage with automated weekly reminders.
:gift: Rewards — Give incentives and reward good behaviors.
:joystick: Levels — An extra gamification to push people to keep the habit of sending recognition regularly.
:one: It has the most features‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
:two: It is the easiest to use (source)
:three: It is the cheapest — up to 75% cheaper compared to competition
We develop apps for Slack to help People Teams and Founders build an amazing company culture that attracts and retains top talent.
:coffee: Alfy — Coffee and Donut Chat
:birthday: Billy — Birthday and work anniversary celebrations
:clap: Clappy — Kudos, Praise, Shoutout
:palm_tree: Palmy — Vacation & Leave Tracker
:octopus: Pulsy — Polls, Surveys & eNPS
:card_index_dividers: Linky — Org Chart & Employee Directory
:clipboard: Stany — Daily Asynchronous Standups
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.