Digital Message Surveillance (DMS)

Política de retención de datos

We will usually store the personal information we collect about you for no longer than necessary to fulfil the purposes for which it was collected, and in accordance with our legitimate business interests and applicable law. However, if necessary, we may retain personal information for longer periods of time, until set retention periods and deadlines expire, for instance where we are required to do so in accordance with legal, tax and accounting requirements set by a legislature, regulator or other government authority. To determine the appropriate duration of the retention of personal information, we consider the amount, nature and sensitivity of the personal information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure of personal information and if we can attain our objectives by other means, as well as our legal, regulatory, tax, accounting and other applicable obligations. Once retention of the personal information is no longer necessary for the purposes outlined above, we will either delete or de-identify the personal information or, if this is not possible (for example, because personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store the personal information and isolate it from further processing until deletion or deidentification is possible.