Happenstance

Política de retención de datos
Data from a user includes information about their social networks (e.g. who they are connected to, provided by them via upload), searches they run on our platform, account details, etc. Data is retained until it is requested to be deleted.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We delete data when a user deletes their account or if they request specific data to be deleted.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored in our Postgres database or AWS S3 with encryption and strict access control.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI and Anthropic
Ajustes de retención de LLM
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.