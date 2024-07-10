Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos ‍We keep Personal Information related to your Account for as long as it is needed to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, to provide our services, to deal with possible legal claims, to comply with our business interests and/or to abide by all applicable laws. Thereafter, we either delete Personal Information about you or de-identify it.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos All user data is deleted upon account deletion or by request. Users can delete their account in Circleback by going to Settings → Account.

Política de almacenamiento de datos ‍The security of your Personal Information is important to us. We follow generally accepted, reasonable, and appropriate standards to protect the Personal Information submitted to us, both during transmission and once it is received. In deciding what is reasonable and appropriate we take into account the risks involved and the nature of the information.

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://security.circleback.ai

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI, Anthropic. Learn more at https://security.circleback.ai.

Ajustes de retención de LLM Customer data is not stored by LLM providers and is not used for training models. Learn more at https://security.circleback.ai.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Data is processed in the United States. Learn more at https://security.circleback.ai.