OpenCulture | Anonymous Questions, Polls, Kudos

Enable anonymous questions in any Slack channel using:shield: Anonymous But Safe:
/openculture qna.
Submit questions anonymously using
/openculture ask.
• AI-powered filtering removes inappropriate or off-topic content.:speech_balloon: Anonymous Replies:
• Assign reviewers to manually approve or reject questions.
Channel members can reply in‑thread anonymously to any question.:ballot_box_with_ballot: Anonymous Polls:
Lets your team offer opinions, clarifications, and nuances without revealing their identity.
Use:gift: Kudos, Shoutouts & Peer Recognition:
/openculture pollto create polls with anonymous voting.
Use polls to gather team preferences on important decisions, project priorities, and process improvements.
Use:closed_lock_with_key: Granular permissions & Privacy:
/openculture kudosto give shoutouts, praise, and recognize teammates for great work.
Celebrate achievements, helpful contributions, and team wins in a dedicated kudos channel.
Tag kudos with company values to reinforce organizational culture.
• Control which channels allow anonymous posts, who moderates.Leadership Q&As / Townhalls / All-hands / Ask Me Anything (AMA):
• Privacy-first — we only store the question text; we never read other Slack messages.
Spin up a channel such as:male-police-officer::skin-tone-2: Need to review anonymous questions before they reach leadership?
#leadership-qna,
#ask-founders, or
#townhall-questionsand let OpenCulture collect anonymous questions, so employees speak freely and leaders address what really matters.
Built-in moderation tools help filter and approve questions before they reach leadership.
Create channels likeEmployee Recognition & Appreciation:
#suggestions,
#feedback, or
#ideaswith OpenCulture to collect anonymous feedback and identify process issues and policy gaps.
Create a
#kudos,
#shoutouts, or
#winschannel where team members can publicly praise and appreciate each other's contributions. Track recognition with leaderboards and celebrate wins together.
Setup dedicated channels like
#new-hire-questions,
#onboarding-help, or
#ask-anythingwhere new employees can use OpenCulture to ask questions anonymously during their first weeks.
support@openculturebot.com
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.