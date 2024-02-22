Política de retención de datos
GroupHang will retain Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
For manual deletion, users can contact our support team to request deletion at grouphangapp@gmail.com. Currently we do not support data archival/retrieval.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The security of data generated by GroupHang is important to us, but remember that no method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect data generated by GroupHang, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
MongoDB, AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no