Steady is the zero-effort coordination platform for running high-performance teams. It distills plans & progress from tools, teams and people into hyper-personalized digests that keep everyone in sync. Stop wasting time in status meetings and threads trying to piece together who's doing what. Steady (formerly Status Hero) eliminates coordination overhead with smart check-ins, live goals, and AI-powered reports, all delivered right in Slack where your team already works. Get complete context without the meetings

Check-in and goal update reminders arrive in Slack, so teams stay aligned without Zoom calls or email chains. Updates are personalized and context-aware—everyone only sees what's relevant to them. All signal, no noise. AI does the work for you

Steady's AI agents (Echoes) analyze check-ins, goals, and connected tools to deliver custom reports automatically. Get sprint summaries, 1:1 prep, or team highlights—all generated and delivered in Slack on your schedule. Steady uses AI to generate summaries and reports. Outputs may occasionally contain inaccuracies. We recommend reviewing AI-generated content before acting on it. Works with your stack

Steady integrates with 20+ tools to combine hard data with human insight. The Slack app brings it all together in one place—no jumping between tools to understand what's happening.