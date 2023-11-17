Oktopost Social Advocacy

Política de retención de datos
Oktopost will retain customer data for the duration of the contract. Upon contract termination, data will be deleted after six months, unless otherwise specified by the customer.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customers can manually remove data or set a data retention policy for personal information processed by Oktopost on their behalf. In addition, Oktopost automatically removes data in the following cases:
1. Six months following contract termination, as mentioned above.
2. When required to delete data collected from APIs in accordance with the terms and conditions of social media networks.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Oktopost maintains data centers in the US (AWS us-east-1) and EU (AWS eu-central-1) in which customer data is stored based on each customer's location.
Oktopost employs different mechanisms to ensure the protection of stored data, including logical separation, secure access, encryption at rest and in transit, and regular vulnerability scans.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania, Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
On a VPC.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no