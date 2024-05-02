Phrase Orchestrator

Phrase will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. If you are a user, i.e. an employee, contractor or other person acting on behalf of your organization having a user account, we will always keep your personal data for the period for which you will be using our services. We will also keep your personal data where required by law or where we need to do so in connection with potential or actual legal action, or an investigation involving Phrase. If you are acting on behalf of your organization, but you do not have a user account, your personal data will be held until you opt-out or until two years have passed since your last active communication with us. Phrase shall implement appropriate technical and organisational measures to assist the Customer with the fulfilment of Customer’s obligation to respond to requests by Data Subjects to exercise their rights laid down in applicable Data Protection Laws. Phrase will inform Customer without undue delay upon receiving a request from a Data Subject to erase, rectify or restrict any Customer Personal Data. Phrase will only erase, rectify or restrict such Customer Personal Data upon instruction from Customer. Where appropriate, Phrase will reasonably assist and support the Customer in fulfilment of their obligations under the Data Protection Laws to respond to requests for exercising the Data Subject’s rights, in particular, to the extent applicable, the ‘right to be forgotten’, rectification, restriction, data portability, information and access rights. Phrase shall, unless expressly stated otherwise in the Terms of Service or otherwise agreed between the parties, within 60 days of termination of the Terms of Service delete the Customer Content and any Personal Data contained therein unless Phrase is required to retain a copy in accordance with any applicable law. More information can be found here: