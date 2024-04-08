Unlock real-time customer insights and empower your team even those who don't use the Churn Solution web to stay updated about customer cancellation sessions. That's will help you to understand why customers cancel with clear insights, and gain valuable feedback to improve your product or service.Integrate your Churn Solution account with Slack will make the navigating effortless by quickly access customer profiles within Slack and it will help you with keep watching on cancellation sessions.Ready to keep more customers? Existing Churn Solution users can unlock the power of Churn Solution with Slack today.Our app for Slack is available for all Churn Solution customers for free. To find the Churn Solution plan that best fits your business needs, please visit: https://churnsolution.com/pricing/
Churn Solution podrá ver:
Churn Solution podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.
We do not automatically delete old or unused information. However, if a user want to have their account and associated data to be removed from our servers, they can contact us via email at support@churnsolution.com. We will process these requests promptly to ensure compliance with data privacy regulations.
We will retain and use your data (company name and customer sessions) as necessary to comply with legal requirements, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements and policies.
The data will be kept until the user email us at our support@churnsolution.com to request to delete it .
For more detailed information, please refer to our privacy policy page: https://churnsolution.com/privacy-policy/
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
If you're using our Services and want to delete your account and all its data, just send us an email at support@churnsolution.com to request it.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Your data is kept safe in top-notch data centers known in the industry. These centers use advanced security measures like PGP encryption, SSL certificates, and regularly updated password and API keys. Moreover: Only necessary personnel have access to the database, only essential personnel have access to the servers and administrative roles are structured to prevent those handling routine tasks from accessing data beyond their responsibilities.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
Certificados y conformidad
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
We'll delete all your data within a week. Just send us an email at support@churnsolution.com for data removal requests.
Conforme con la HIPAA
yes
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
yes
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
support@churnsolution.com
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)