Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos To enable TEAMCAL AI services, we save the user's full names, job title, location for timezone, and token to connect to Calendar. How the data that is collected is used? the data collected is used by TEAMCAL AI to find convenient times for the user to schedule meetings and create a collaborative team with other members. How long data is kept? the data is kept as long as the user is active with their account. How can an individual request to access, transfer, or delete their data? To access, transfer, or delete their data, users can send an email to support@teamcalendar.ai How someone can request deletion of their data User can delete their account data from settings and or can ask for removal, an email to support@teamcalendar.ai Users can delete their account data from settings and or can ask for removal, an email to support@teamcalendar.ai

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We let users delete their accounts and remove all data from our servers!

Política de almacenamiento de datos We collect anonymous data from every visitor of the Website and Service to monitor traffic and fix bugs. For example, we collect information like web requests, the data sent in response to such requests, the Internet Protocol address, the browser type, the browser language, and a timestamp for the request. For the Service, we ask you to register an account, log in and provide certain information (such as names and email addresses of your team members, your company name and address. We use cookies to store session information for your convenience. Cookies must be enabled to use the Website and the Service. We also store additional information which may contain personal information (like your time zone) in your local browser cache to ensure peak performance of the Service. In order to take advantage of certain features of the Service, you may also choose to provide us with other personal information, such as your picture, but your decision to utilize these features and provide such data will always be voluntary.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos We host our Data at AWS EC2 in MySQL databases

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) SetFit LLM

Ajustes de retención de LLM LLM is configured to retain customer data till the session is active. We also log usage for LLM re-learning

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM We're not in the business of selling, renting out or trading your data with 3rd parties. All data collected is used to provide you with the Service only, and all your private data and intellectual property is always yours.