Política de retención de datos
The Slack App retains almost no data. However, to use the Slack App, you also need to use the Sonrai platform, which has the following data retention policy:
Collection of Personal Information:
1. Information You Provide: When you use our Platform, we collect personal information you provide, such as your first and last name, username, password, location, and other similar information requested during registration.
2. Information from Third Parties: When you connect to our Platform through a third-party service (e.g., Auth0), we may collect information that you have directed the third-party service to share with us, such as your registration and profile information, or information you authorize via your privacy settings on the third-party platform.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We store your information securely using industry-standard encryption methods and access controls to protect against unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or data destruction. Our data storage practices comply with applicable data protection regulations.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no