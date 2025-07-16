Política de retención de datos
Standup for Me retains only the bare minimum amount of customer data needed in order to provide its services. Notably, we never, under any circumstance, store the contents of our users' Slack messages.
For the limited amount of personal information we do collect as part of your usage of our app, we retain it for as long as our app remains installed in your Slack workspace plus a period of up to one year after either our app is uninstalled from your workspace or your workspace is deleted, unless we are required by a lawful court order to retain the information for longer.
For more information about the data collected by us and the third party services we use see our privacy policy: https://standupforme.app/privacy-policy/
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Please contact support via our contact form at https://standupforme.app/contact/ to request that customer data associated with your Slack workspace be archived or deleted.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Standup for Me uses security best practices for the storage of customer data. All application data are encrypted at rest at the platform level with additional application-level encryption for all Slack workspace OAuth tokens and any other credentials or access tokens in order to prevent unauthorized access to our users' Slack workspaces and connected services. We also adhere to the principle of least privilege to prevent unauthorized access; data and services are protected by strict network and application access controls. Data are backed up on a nightly basis and such backups are similarly encrypted and have strict access controls.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no