Política de retención de datos
Data Retention
Common Paper, Inc. shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet
regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely
disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine
retention periods for their data.
Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be deleted or de-identified as soon as it no longer
has a business use.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customers may submit requests to exercise your right to information, access or deletion via email to privacy@commonpaper.com.
Common Paper, Inc.'s engineering team is responsible for setting and enforcing the data
retention and disposal procedures for Common Paper, Inc. managed accounts and devices.
Customer Accounts:
Customer accounts and data shall be deleted within 60 days of customer request through
manual data deletion processes, unless otherwise required by applicable law or regulation.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Common Paper, Inc. classifies data and information systems in accordance with legal
requirements, sensitivity, and business criticality in order to ensure that information is given the
appropriate level of protection. Data owners are responsible for identifying any additional
requirements for specific data or exceptions to standard handling requirements.
Information systems and applications shall be classified according to the highest classification
of data that they store or process.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Heroku, AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados