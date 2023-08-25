Política de retención de datos
Data submitted will be stored in your selected Aha! account(s). Records created within Aha! are maintained for the lifetime of the account unless they are explicitly deleted. Upon termination of service, data may be deleted from the application on request, or, if this request is not received, deleted after an inactivity period. Backup and log data are automatically deleted after one year according to the backup retention policy.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Aha! provides deletion features as part of the product. This includes features to help customers comply with their own requirements such as GDPR for deletion or removal of personal information. Aha! provides an online profile center where Aha! users can review and update data and in some cases delete it (such as ideas portal users). For assistance in data deletion or removal, please contact support@aha.io.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda, Estados Unidos, Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Aha! uses Amazon Web Services for data center services
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no