Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Clearview Social will process, retain, use, and disclose Personal Data only as necessary to provide the Services under the Agreement, which constitutes a business purpose.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Clearview Social will enable Customer to delete Personal Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Clearview Social only stores information necessary for connecting your social media accounts and information related to the shares made through Clearview Social. We do not store any passwords or any information from your social media profiles or lists of contacts.

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://help.clearviewsocial.com/article/data-processing-agreement