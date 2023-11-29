Snappy Gifts

Política de retención de datos
We retain different types of personal data related to you for different periods, depending on the purposes for processing the information, our legitimate business purposes, and pursuant to legal requirements under applicable law.
We will maintain your contact details, to help us stay in contact with you. At any time, you can contact us to delete your contact details by submitting your request here. Note that we will keep your details without using them if necessary, and for the necessary period of time, for legal requirements and proceedings.
We will retain personal data related to you after you have terminated your use of the Services, if retention is reasonably necessary to resolve disputes between our users, to prevent fraud and abuse, or to enforce this privacy notice and our terms and conditions, available here.
We will keep aggregated non-identifiable information without limitation, and to the extent reasonable we will delete or de-identify potentially identifiable information, when we no longer need to process the information in identifiable form.
In any case, we will keep information about you for as long as you use the Services, unless applicable law requires us to delete it, or if we decide to remove it at our discretion, according to the terms of this privacy notice and our terms and conditions.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
To exercise the access, data portability, and deletion rights described under this privacy notice, please submit a request here.
Only you or a person authorized to act on your behalf can make a request related to personal data related to you.
Your request must provide sufficient information that allows us to reasonably verify you are the person about whom we collected personal data or an authorized representative and describe your request with sufficient detail that allows us to properly understand, evaluate, and respond to it.
Please note that the sections below provide a description of rights you may have under specific laws applicable to our processing of personal data related to you. Under other laws, you may have similar rights applicable to our processing of personal data related to you.
In such cases, we will provide you with similar rights to those detailed under the section entitled ‘Processing of Personal Data Under the Laws of the EEA, UK, and Switzerland’, with the necessary changes made.
You may request to exercise such rights by submitting your request here.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Snappy will store customer/individual data in accordance with global, state, and local legislation. All data is stored in the US Data Region at all times, and is encrypted at rest via AES256 and in transit via TLS1.2
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted- AWS
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no