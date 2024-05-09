Política de retención de datos
We will retain your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in our privacy policy. We will retain and use your Personal Data only to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
We will also retain Usage Data for only for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period, unless this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Users have the right to have their data removed at any time. If you wish to have your data removed from all our system, please email us at hi@octolens.com and we will remove and confirm removal.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We store data to very high security standards and review on a continual basis. Our database is AES encrypted, both in transit and at rest. Our database provider is SOC II Type 2+ HIPPAA certified as well as comply with the EU GDPR and other global standards.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no