ReviewNudgeBot for GitHub/Bitbucket

Get rid of stale PRs with the best reminders and notifications bot for Github and Bitcbucket ReviewNudgeBot is the perfect tool to keep your development team on track by managing pull requests through Slack. Whether you're using GitHub or Bitbucket, ReviewNudgeBot ensures PRs get the attention they need, reducing delays and improving team productivity. Key Features: :alarm_clock: Customizable Reminders

Control how often your team is reminded about open PRs, and configure it to send notifications only during working hours (9 AM - 5 PM, Monday to Friday). This helps prevent after-hours distractions while keeping code reviews on schedule. :speech_balloon: PR Status Updates in Slack Threads

The bot posts a message when a new PR is created, then updates the thread with major PR events, such as approvals, declines, or merges. Emojis like :white_check_mark: for approvals and :lock: for closures visually represent PR status right in Slack. :bulb: Intelligent Reminders

Notifications are intelligently targeted—reminding the PR author or selected reviewers. If no reviewers are added, the whole team gets a nudge, ensuring nothing is left unattended. :robot_face: Proven Workflow Efficiency

ReviewNudgeBot applies strategies from the research paper "Nudge: Accelerating Overdue Pull Requests toward Completion", which demonstrated a 60% reduction in PR lifetime across 8,500 teams. In over 210,000 reminders, 73% were deemed helpful—proving the bot’s effectiveness in streamlining the review process. :bellhop_bell: Multiple Plans for Every Team’s Needs Free & Plus Plans: Manually share PR URLs in public Slack channels, and the bot will manage reminders from there. This allows flexibility in tracking PRs without full integration.

Pro Plan: Fully automate PR management by integrating GitHub and Bitbucket repositories via a webhook—no manual URL sharing required! ReviewNudgeBot listens for repository events and automatically sends updates to Slack. Plus, only PRs from users in the Slack channel are shared, making notifications more relevant.

:sparkles: GitHub or Bitbucket Webhook Integration (Pro Plan)

The Pro Plan offers seamless integration with Bitbucket by adding a webhook to your repository. Once set up, PR events (like creation, approval, or closure) are sent automatically to the relevant Slack channel, without users inserting anything manually. :white_check_mark: Smart Review Acknowledgement

React to PR messages with a :white_check_mark: emoji to stop reminders for that specific PR, preventing redundant notifications. How It Works:

For the Free and Plus plans, the bot is triggered by messages containing VCS (Version Control System) URLs shared in public channels.

With the Pro plan, simply add a webhook to your Bitbucket repository, and ReviewNudgeBot will automatically track PRs and post updates directly into the Slack channel. No manual effort is needed to share URLs. By automating PR notifications and reminders, ReviewNudgeBot keeps your team aligned, improving communication and ensuring that pull requests are handled promptly—all within your favorite communication tool, Slack.