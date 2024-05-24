ReviewNudgeBot for GitHub/Bitbucket

Política de retención de datos
- User time zones, bot authentication data and team IDs will be retained as long as the bot for Slack is active within a Slack workspace.
- Upon removal of the bot for Slack from a workspace, the associated team ID and all related user time zones will be automatically deleted from our database within 30 days.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data archival is not applicable as the bot does not store any data beyond the active usage period. Data will not be archived but rather deleted upon the conditions specified.
- Users or workspace administrators can request the removal of data at any time.
- Data removal requests can be sent to [max@reviewnudgebot.com].
- Upon receiving a data removal request, we will:
-- Verify the requester's authority.
-- Remove the specified data within 15 business days.
-- Confirm the removal with the requester.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All collected data is stored securely in our database with appropriate access controls to prevent unauthorized access.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Compute - Cloud functions
Storage - DynamoDB
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no