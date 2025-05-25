Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Engauge AI will retain Customer Data in accordance with the retention settings configured by each customer. The default retention period is 7 days, and customers may extend this up to 90 days through application settings.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Engauge AI will remove Customer Data in accordance with the retention policy set by the customer. Upon expiration of the retention period or upon termination of the customer account, Engauge AI will securely delete all data related to the customer, including associated metadata and generated content.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Engauge AI will store Customer Data in accordance with industry best practices for security, including encryption of credentials and data in transit. Data is stored in secure, access-controlled environments.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud-hosted.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.engaugeai.com/sub-processors

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI Models (e.g. GPT 4o, GPT-4o-mini), Claude (in evaluation)

Ajustes de retención de LLM Our LLM provider integrations do not retain prompt or completion data, as logging is disabled at the API level. Engauge AI stores structured logs of LLM inputs and outputs for debugging and audit purposes, retained for duration configured by customer.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Engauge AI's LLM providers operate multi-tenant infrastructure for API-based access and isolate API requests between customers at the infrastructure level. Engauge AI disables API call logging, ensuring that no data is stored or used.