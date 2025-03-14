Política de retención de datos
Relativity is committed to protecting personal data. Relativity will collect metadata related to Slack Legal Holds created and managed through RelativityOne. We adhere to principles of lawful, fair, and transparent data processing, ensuring that your data is handled with the utmost care and confidentiality. No other customer data is stored, processed, or retained by our application.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customers are in control of the lifecycle of their data related to the Relativity Legal Hold Slack application and can delete at any time.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Relativity will store metadata related to Slack Legal Holds created and managed through RelativityOne. We integrate with Slack's Legal Hold functionality, ensuring that all data management and retention are handled directly by Slack. No other customer data is stored by our application.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no