About FaceUp FaceUp provides an all-in-one platform for whistleblowing & employee engagement. It is a secure, intuitive, all-in-one solution that empowers employees and pupils to report issues, share ideas, and speak up about what matters most. Through a dedicated website or mobile app, employees and students can anonymously report problems with just a few clicks. FaceUp is a fully-featured report management and engagement tool. With customizable reporting forms, and the absolute highest level of data protection and anonymity - speaking up has never felt better! The platform is GDPR compliant, ISO 27001 certified, and offers E2E encryption and 2FA. FaceUp is compliant with the EU Whistleblowing Directive and the Whistleblower Protection Act. It's trusted by over 3,500 organizations worldwide - with over 20,000 reports made through our platform. Get FaceUp notifications and report updates directly in Slack With the FaceUp app for Slack you'll get notified about:

- Latest reports collected via your reporting channels

- New messages from employees and whistleblowers

- Latest internal comments added to your reports

- Upcoming due dates and deadlines All of that directly in your Slack account. As a result, you won't miss any important updates and you can ensure every new report or message is handled appropriately and isn't missed.