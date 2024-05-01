Política de retención de datos
The data retention policy states that all data are available for 5 years and then can be deleted. (However, the retention period can be modified by clients according to their needs.)
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
The standard period of data deletion is after 5 years or at the termination of the contract with the client. We never delete data from the system unless specifically requested.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The data is end-to-end encrypted and the encryption consists of various keys, including passwords etc., so it cannot be decrypted.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
FaceUp’s product infrastructure is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). We utilize end-to-end encryption protocols to secure data. We treat personal user data in accordance with GDPR guidelines and other legal obligations.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no