Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain only user data necessary for Catpilot to perform its service. Customers can choose their retention settings directly through their workspace. The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Upon customer deletion, Slack deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 14 days.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Catpilot is a basic Q&A and training program app that stores no critical user data apart from basic information needed to perform its basic functions (team's Slack ID, and Team Name). Data is stored in a database secured by private key authentication.

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI GPT-4

Ajustes de retención de LLM No personally identifiable information (PII) is stored or retained

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM OpenAI LLM operates in the United States