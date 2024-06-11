Política de retención de datos
Signable allows customers to set their own data retention policies for documents.
By default, customer data is retained for 7 years.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon Customer Request: Data will be deleted from Signable's systems and any third-party systems used when a customer requests data erasure. Customers must contact the support team at help@signable.co.uk to initiate this process.
End of Retention Period: Data that reaches the end of the specified retention period will be automatically deleted from Signable’s systems and any associated third-party systems.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Signable stores customer data in accordance with ISO 27001 standards.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Reino Unido
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados