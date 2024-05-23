Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Positive Group Sales Solutions SAS will retain Customer Data in accordance with EU GDPR compliance. After conclusion of the customer account, at the latest 6 months upon termination of the Service Agreement, we destroy all documents, processing and utilization results, and data sets related to the contract that have come into its possession via the noCRM service software.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Positive Group Sales Solutions SAS will remove Customer Data in accordance with the retention policy. Once the customer data are deleting, Data of the Client will continue to survive in backups up to 6 months after the deletion of the data in the Service account.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Positive Group Sales Solutions SAS will store Customer Data in accordance with EU GDPR. All data are stored with encryption at rest in Europe and token or password are never saved as is but encrypted on our servers.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Irlanda, Francia

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted through Engine Yard on Amazon AWS. All servers are in AWS Ireland and backups in AWS France.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS EC2 and AWS through Engine Yard

App/servicio con subencargados no