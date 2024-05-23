noCRM.io
is an action-based lead management tool designed to help your sales team with their primary goal: convert prospects into customers.
Rated 4.9 by salespeople on Trustpilot, noCRM is the fastest and easiest way to manage leads.
CRMs are focused on data collection and management, but selling is about a process. It’s about always having a next action to complete with your leads and moving them to the last stage of your sales process: closing the deal.
With the noCRM Integration for Slack
, you will take your team’s communication to the next level and sync your sales teams with the entire company—all without leaving Slack.
With the noCRM Integration for Slack, you can:
- Notify your team on Slack
when a lead is created, updated, or the status changes. Some examples are:
- When a lead is marked as WON, notify a specific Slack channel to celebrate the new sale :partying_face: (Sales teams)
- When a lead is created in a specific pipeline :star2: (Customer Success for onboarding).
- When a lead is moved to a step in a specific pipeline :handshake: (Contract signed / Partnerships)
- Define conditions to filter which leads are sent
to a Slack channel by tags, pipeline, or owner.
To learn more about noCRM Integration for Slack, visit our Guide
.About noCRMnoCRM.io
was born from the frustration of traditional CRM solutions that slowed down salespeople and were often designed for marketers instead of salespeople.
Our founders, Sunny Paris and Güven Urganci, recognized the need for a more efficient way to help sales teams close deals. With a focus on creating an innovative and sales process-driven lead management software, noCRM.io
was founded in 2014 in Paris, France, to serve small and medium-sized businesses with sales teams of 1-50 members.
Today, we are a globally remote team dedicated to empowering over 11,000 salespeople in +80 countries around the world to concentrate on selling instead of data entry.Note
: The noCRM Integration for Slack is available through a paid subscription only available at the Dream Team edition inside noCRM.