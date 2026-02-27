Política de retención de datos
Users can request data deletion by emailing support@macroscope.com. Customer data is retained for the duration of the active subscription. When a customer deletes their Macroscope GitHub installation, all stored data is queued for deletion — installation records are permanently deleted within 35 days of soft-deletion. Workspace data is soft-deleted after 14 days of inactivity and permanently hard-deleted within 14 days of soft-deletion (28 days total). Upon permanent deletion, all data is irreversibly removed: database records are hard-deleted, per-workspace KMS encryption keys are destroyed (cryptographic erasure), and cloud storage objects are deleted. Upon request, we can expedite immediate deletion of all associated data.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon workspace deletion, all associated customer data is removed from our systems. Users may request data deletion at any time by contacting support@macroscope.com. Macroscope does not offer a separate backup or archival service.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All customer data is stored and processed in the United States and encrypted at rest and in transit. Infrastructure runs on private clusters with no public database access. Macroscope is SOC 2 Type II certified.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Our infrastructure is hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Vertex
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Message content is sent to LLM providers only to generate responses, not for training. All providers are contractually prohibited from training on customer data. Prompts and completions are not retained beyond the API request.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
All customer data is logically isolated per customer. No customer's data is shared with or accessible to any other customer's environment.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
All data processed by Macroscope, including data sent to LLM providers, is stored and processed in the United States.