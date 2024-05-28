DeepFabric

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos UnPlatforms is committed to protecting the privacy and security of our customers' data. We will retain customer data in accordance with GDPR and CCPA Regulations. Customer Account Information is retained for the duration of the customer relationship and deleted after account closure, unless otherwise requested by the customer.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Data will be removed when customer deletes his accounts and duplicate data or data that is no longer required for business operations. Data will be removed on customer requests: Data removal requests from customers in accordance with privacy regulations. The archival and removal processes will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, and other relevant privacy laws.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All sensitive data is encrypted both at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption protocols. Data storage practices is in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and industry-specific regulations.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud Hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Azure

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Azure OpenAI Models (GPT 4.1, Text Embedding)

Ajustes de retención de LLM The LLM does not retain any customer data.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Inference data stored at rest remains in the East United States.