App Monitoring by Appfigures

Política de retención de datos
Data is retained while account is active. Private data can be removed at any time by user by deleting their account or contacting support@appfigures.com . Note that other than the token, organization, and channel name we do not retain any data from the user's Slack organization. This is a 'push' integration.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data is retained while account is active. Private data can be removed at any time by user. Some data will take 30 days to rotate out of backups. Note that other than the token, organization, and channel name we do not retain any data from the user's Slack organization. This is a 'push' integration.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored securely and sensitive data is encrypted in transport and at rest.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no