Política de retención de datos
Our data retention policy is as follows:
1. We retain personal data when there is an ongoing legitimate business requirement or when required by applicable laws.
2. If there is no need to retain personal data, we will either delete it, aggregate it, or securely store it and isolate it from further processing until deletion is possible.
For more detailed information, please refer to our privacy policy (https://www.sifthub.io/policy/privacy).
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Our data retention policy is as follows:
1. We retain personal data when there is an ongoing legitimate business requirement or when required by applicable laws.
2. If there is no need to retain personal data, we will either delete it, aggregate it, or securely store it and isolate it from further processing until deletion is possible.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
At SiftHub, we have a comprehensive data storage policy that ensures the protection and management of data across its lifecycle. Our policy includes:
1. Data Retention: We conduct multiple daily backups for all data hosted on AWS or Azure cloud. These backups occur every 4 hours and are stored in diverse availability zones within the same US region. All backup data are retained for a period of 30 days.
2. Electronic Data Management: All scoped data is managed electronically. We leverage AWS and Microsoft Azure public cloud services to meet our data storage and infrastructure requirements.
3. Information Security Policies: Our documented Information Security Policies cover various aspects, including data and information controls, ensuring that all data processed, stored, or transmitted on external systems is protected.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS, Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Microsoft Azure OpenAI, Claude (via AWS bedrock)
Ajustes de retención de LLM
The application is configured to ensure that Large Language Models (LLMs) do not retain customer data, aligning with Microsoft Azure OpenAI and Amazon Bedrock data privacy guidelines
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Customer data is securely isolated per data tenancy, not commingled with other tenants. Using Azure OpenAI and Claude via AWS Bedrock, it follows strict access controls, encryption, and dedicated environments, per AWS and Azure guidelines.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Customer data is processed and stored in North America and Europe only, adhering to AWS and Azure standards, ensuring compliance with local data sovereignty laws.