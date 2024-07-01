Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Happy Hour Hub Data Retention Policy 1. Introduction Happy Hour Hub ("we," "us," or "our") is committed to protecting the privacy and security of our users' data. This Data Retention Policy outlines the types of data we collect, how long we retain it, and our reasons for retaining this data. 2. Data Collection Slack User Information: When you authorize Happy Hour Hub, we collect basic information such as your Slack user ID, username, and team ID. Media Data: Media files that are uploaded by our users. Permissions: Happy Hour Hub requires the following Slack scopes to function properly: channels:history, channels:read, chat:write, commands, files:read, groups:history, im:history, incoming-webhook, mpim:history, users:read, groups:read, im:read, mpim:read. When applicable, we may collect the following information from our clients: Credit Card Information: This includes the last four digits of your credit card number, expiry date and a billing token. Client Address: Your residential or billing address. Client ID Number: Your identification number as provided by a relevant authority. 3. Retention Periods We retain data for the following periods: Slack User Information: Retained for 1 year from the moment the user deletes his account. Media Data: Retained for 1 year from the moment the user deletes his account. Permissions: Retained for 1 year from the moment the user deletes his account. Credit Card Information: Retained for 1 year from the moment the user deletes his account. Client Address: Retained for 1 year from the moment the user deletes his account. Client ID Number: Retained for 1 year from the moment the user deletes his account. 4. Data Deletion Users can request the deletion of their data at any time by contacting our support team. We will process such requests promptly and ensure that the data is permanently deleted from our systems, except where retention is required for legal or compliance purposes. 5. Security Measures We implement industry-standard security measures to protect data from unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction. These measures include encryption, secure data storage, and regular security assessments. 6. Compliance with Laws We comply with applicable data protection laws and regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Our data retention practices are designed to meet these legal requirements. 7. Changes to This Policy We may update this Data Retention Policy from time to time to reflect changes in our practices or legal requirements. We will notify users of any significant changes by posting the updated policy on our website. 8. Contact Us If you have any questions or concerns about this Data Retention Policy, please contact us at: Email: support@infi-dev.com

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Happy Hour Hub Data Removal Policy 1. Introduction Happy Hour Hub is committed to the efficient and secure management of user data throughout its lifecycle. This Data Removal Policy outlines the processes for removing data to ensure compliance with legal requirements and to optimize data management practices. 2. Data Removal Data removal involves the permanent deletion of data that is no longer required. Criteria for Removal: Data that has exceeded its retention period and is not subject to any legal, regulatory, or business retention requirements. Removal Process: Data is securely deleted using methods that ensure it cannot be recovered, such as data wiping or destruction of storage media. User-Initiated Deletion: Users can request the deletion of their data at any time by contacting our support team. We will confirm the request and securely delete the data within 30 days. 3. Security Measures Removal processes are conducted with strict security measures to prevent unauthorized access, alteration, or loss of data. These measures include: Encryption: Data is encrypted during transfer and storage. Audit Trails: All removal activities are logged and monitored. 4. Compliance Our removal practices comply with relevant data protection laws and regulations, including GDPR and CCPA. Regular audits are conducted to ensure ongoing compliance. 5. Contact Us For any questions or concerns about this Data Removal Policy, please contact us at: Email: support@infi-dev.com

Política de almacenamiento de datos Happy Hour Hub Data Storage Policy 1. Introduction Happy Hour Hub ensures the secure storage of user data to protect it from unauthorized access, loss, or corruption. This Data Storage Policy outlines the measures we take to securely store data throughout its lifecycle. 2. Data Storage Locations Data is stored in secure cloud storage solutions that comply with industry standards for security and reliability. Our primary storage locations include: Cloud Providers: We utilize reputable cloud service providers such as DigitalOcean, which adhere to strong security protocols and compliance standards. 3. Security Measures We employ a range of security measures to protect data in storage, including: Encryption: Data is encrypted both at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption protocols. Access Controls: Access to data storage systems is restricted to authorized personnel only, with multi-factor authentication and role-based access controls. Regular Audits: Security audits are conducted regularly to identify and address potential vulnerabilities. 4. Backup and Recovery Regular backups are performed to ensure data can be recovered in the event of loss or corruption. Backup Frequency: Data is backed up weekly, with incremental backups performed as needed. Backup Storage: Backups are stored in geographically diverse locations to protect against regional disasters. Recovery Testing: Periodic testing of backup and recovery procedures is conducted to ensure data integrity and availability. 5. Data Segregation User data is logically segregated to ensure that data from different users is isolated and protected. Database Segmentation: Separate databases or schemas are used for different user groups. Access Controls: Strict access controls are implemented to ensure data segregation and prevent unauthorized access. 6. Compliance Our data storage practices comply with applicable data protection laws and regulations, including GDPR and CCPA. We regularly review and update our policies to maintain compliance. 7. Data Retention Data is retained in accordance with our Data Retention and Data Removal policy, ensuring that it is stored securely throughout its lifecycle. 8. Contact Us For any questions or concerns about this Data Storage Policy, please contact us at: Email: support@infi-dev.com

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos DigitalOcean

App/servicio con subencargados no