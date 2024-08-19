Política de retención de datos
Customer data includes user profile information, conversations, messages sent and received through Handle, and interactions with Handlers (our branded AI assistants). Unless explicitly deleted by the user, this data is retained indefinitely. Handle’s retention policy ensures that data is preserved to maintain functionality and user experience while also complying with applicable data governance standards. Users have control over their data and can request deletion at any time, as outlined in our data archival/removal policy.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Users can permanently remove their data by submitting a request through our contact form https://www.handle.work/contact. Upon receipt of such a request, data will be securely deleted from our systems within 60 days, including backups. While we aim for immediate deletion, this period accounts for technical buffer time to ensure all copies are fully purged. However, some log data may be retained for a limited period to maintain system integrity and compliance with legal and security requirements. To enhance privacy, we restrict logging to minimal levels, focusing only on essential operational data.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All customer data is securely stored and encrypted both at rest and during transit using SSL protocols across public networks. We employ advanced encryption standards (AES-256) to safeguard data, ensuring that all sensitive information is protected from unauthorized access. Our encryption strategy aligns with industry best practices to maintain the highest level of security for user data.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Customer data is hosted on secure servers provided by Supabase and AWS.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS, Supabase
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
GPT-4o, Claude 3.5
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Data retention settings follow our LLM providers’ policies. OpenAI does not store data after processing unless explicitly configured. We regularly review these settings to ensure alignment with our data security standards.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Handle uses OpenAI and Anthropic APIs, with data policies ensuring customer data security. Data is not used to train models without consent. Refer to OpenAI’s Privacy Policy: https://www.openai.com/enterprise-privacy and Anthropic's: https://www.anthropic
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Our LLM providers, OpenAI and Anthropic, process data within specific regions, adhering to data residency requirements and aligning with local and global data protection standards.