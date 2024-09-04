Braid helps culture feel intentional – not performative.

We deliver light, async games into Slack that make it easier for teams to connect, learn about each other, and ultimately, be more productive! No planning. No meetings. No new tools to onboard.

Just meaningful, lightweight rituals — where connection happens naturally. What you can do with Braid

- Run team-building games right inside Slack

- Scale connection across channels, teams and organizations

- Schedule events and tournaments in advance Why teams (and HR leaders) choose Braid

- Low-lift, high-impact

- Easy to roll out, easy to customize, and doesn’t add to your workload

- Fits where work happens

- Include everyone, across time zones

- Cost effective — less than the price of a coffee per person Informed by behavioral science

Studies have shown that games at work can lead to up to 20% increase in productivity and engagement. Our games are designed to do just that — in as little as 3 minutes a day! Private by default. Secure by design.

Braid is Slack-native and never posts publicly unless explicitly configured to. Your data stays private, and participation is always opt-in. Start free. See what it does for your team.

HR shouldn’t have to be event planners. With Braid, you can foster team connection — without the heavy lift.