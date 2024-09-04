Política de retención de datos
Braid Social retains user data for the duration of the user’s active engagement with the app.
Data collected for game interactions, such as user responses and engagement metrics, is retained to enhance the personalized game experience.
Inactive user data is periodically reviewed and anonymized after 12 months of inactivity.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
User data is archived and anoynmized when:
- App is uninstalled
- Inactive for over 12 months
Users can request immediate removal of their data through a support request. Upon receiving a user deleteion request, data is permanently deleted within 14 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All user data is encrypted and stored securely using industry standards and best practices.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS / Flyio
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no