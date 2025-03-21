Autentik Dialog Insights

Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos

When handling requests for data deletion, the following procedure is followed: 1. Request Submission User Request: Users submit a data deletion request via our designated contact method, typically through an email to our support team at info@autentik.ai. Verification: Upon receiving a request, we verify the identity of the requester to ensure they have the authority to request the deletion of the data in question. 2. Request Acknowledgment Confirmation: We acknowledge receipt of the deletion request within a specified timeframe, usually within 5 business days, and provide an estimated timeline for processing the request. Clarification: If necessary, we may seek additional information from the requester to accurately identify the data to be deleted. 3. Data Review Data Identification: We identify and review the data subject to the deletion request. This involves locating all instances of the data within our systems, including any backups or archived records. Legal Compliance: We assess whether there are any legal obligations or legitimate interests that require us to retain the data, such as compliance with financial regulations or active legal proceedings. 4. Data Deletion Execution: Once all considerations are addressed, we proceed with the deletion of the identified data from all active databases and systems. This includes removing the data from backups where technically feasible. Confirmation: After the data is deleted, we document the process and, if applicable, notify the user that their data has been successfully deleted. 5. Final Notification Completion Notice: We inform the requester that their data deletion request has been completed, providing details about the scope of the deletion and any data that was not deleted due to legal or technical reasons. Record Keeping: A record of the deletion request and its resolution is maintained for compliance and audit purposes. 6. Ongoing Monitoring System Checks: We continue to monitor our systems to ensure that the data does not reappear, especially in cases involving complex data structures or legacy systems. This procedure is designed to ensure that all data deletion requests are handled securely, promptly, and in compliance with relevant data protection regulations.