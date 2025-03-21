Autentik Dialog Insights

Política de retención de datos
Autentik Inc. will retain Customer Data in accordance with the principles outlined in our Privacy Policy. Personal information, including but not limited to email addresses, will be retained for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected or as required by applicable laws and regulations. We periodically review the data we hold and ensure it is either securely deleted or anonymized when it is no longer needed.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Autentik Inc. will remove Customer Data in accordance with our internal data management procedures and relevant legal obligations. Personal data that is no longer required for its original purpose, or upon request for deletion by the customer, will be securely archived or deleted. We ensure that all data removal processes are conducted with the utmost care to protect user privacy and data integrity.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Autentik Inc. will store Customer Data in accordance with industry-standard security practices. All personal information is stored on secure cloud servers, protected by advanced encryption and access controls. We implement rigorous security measures to safeguard your data from unauthorized access, alteration, or destruction, ensuring that it remains confidential and secure throughout its lifecycle.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted (Microsoft Azure)
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Anthropic, ChatGPT
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Autentik retains message data from Slack for only 30 minutes, then permanently deletes it. LLM queries are processed in real-time and not stored beyond the immediate session needs.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Autentik Inc never uses Slack user data for training LLMs. Data from our Slack integration is used exclusively for app functionality and stored according to our privacy policy. Message data is retained for only 30 minutes, then deleted.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Autentik doesn't use Slack data for LLM training. All Slack integration data is used solely for app functionality and retained for only 30 minutes. We never share user data with third parties for ML purposes without explicit consent.