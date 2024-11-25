GitGuardian for Slack EU

Data classified as restricted or confidential shall be securely deleted when no longer needed. GitGuardian shall assess the data and disposal practices of third-party vendors in accordance with the Third-Party Management Policy. Only third-parties who meet GitGuardian requirements for secure data disposal shall be used for storing and processing restricted or confidential data. GitGuardian shall ensure that all restricted and confidential data is securely deleted from company devices prior to, or at the time of disposal. Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be collected, used and retained only for as long as the company has a legitimate business purpose. PII shall be securely deleted and disposed of following contract termination in accordance with company policy, contractual commitments and all relevant laws and regulations. PII shall also be deleted in response to a verified request from a consumer or data subject, where the company does not have a legitimate business interest or other legal obligation to retain the data.

Política de almacenamiento de datos

Confidential data is subject to the following protection and handling requirements: - Access for non-preapproved roles requires documented approval from the system owner - Access is restricted to specific employees, roles and/or departments - Confidential systems shall not allow unauthenticated or anonymous access - Confidential Customer Data shall not be used or stored in non-production systems/environments - Confidential data shall be encrypted at rest and in transit over public networks in accordance with the Cryptography Policy - Mobile device hard drives containing confidential data, including laptops, shall be encrypted - Mobile devices storing or accessing confidential data shall be protected by a log-on password or passcode and shall be configured to lock the screen after five (5) minutes of non-use - Backups shall be encrypted - Confidential data shall not be stored on personal phones or devices or removable media including USB drives, CD’s, or DVD’s - Paper records shall be labeled “confidential” and securely stored and disposed of in a secure, approved manner in accordance with data handling and destruction policies and procedures - Hardcopy paper records shall only be created based on a business need and shall be avoided whenever possible - Hard drives and mobile devices used to store confidential information must be securely wiped prior to disposal or physically destroyed - Transfer of confidential data to people or entities outside the company shall only be done in accordance with a legal contract or arrangement, and the explicit written permission of management or the system owner Restricted Data Handling Restricted data is subject to the following protection and handling requirements: - Access is restricted to users with a need-to-know based on business requirements - Restricted systems shall not allow unauthenticated or anonymous access - Transfer of restricted data to people or entities outside the company or authorized users shall require management approval and shall only be done in accordance with a legal contract or arrangement, or the permission of the system owner - Paper records shall be securely stored and disposed of in a secure, approved manner in accordance with data handling and destruction policies and procedures - Hard drives and mobile devices used to store restricted information must be securely wiped prior to disposal or physically destroyed Public Data Handling No special protection or handling controls are required for public data. Public data may be freely distributed. Public GitHub data is considered as public data and handled as such.