Política de retención de datos
Our platform retains Customer Data only as necessary to fulfill the purpose of providing the Service and in compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Customer Data may be retained:
For the duration of the customer’s active subscription or Free Trial Period.
For a limited period post-termination, solely to facilitate data recovery at the customer’s request or to comply with legal obligations.
We ensure that retention policies are aligned with data minimization principles, retaining only what is necessary for service continuity, compliance, or legitimate business purposes.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We adhere to the following guidelines regarding the archival and removal of Customer Data:
Archival: Customer Data is not archived unless specifically requested or required by contractual obligations. Archival data is secured using reasonable administrative, technical, and physical safeguards to protect its confidentiality, integrity, and availability.
Data Removal: Upon termination of services, we follow customer instructions to delete or return all Customer Data in a timely manner, unless required by law to retain it. Any residual data, including backups containing Customer Data, will be securely deleted within a reasonable timeframe following the conclusion of the Free Trial Period or service termination.
Our processes ensure compliance with privacy laws and minimize risks related to unauthorized data access.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer Data is stored securely using industry-standard measures, including:
Location of Storage: Data is hosted on secure servers within a leading cloud provider, with data center locations designed to comply with applicable data residency and sovereignty requirements.
Access Controls: Access to Customer Data is restricted to authorized personnel based on role-based permissions.
Monitoring and Auditing: We monitor and audit data storage systems for unauthorized access or vulnerabilities to maintain the highest level of security and compliance.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
We store our data in PostgresQL database on a firewall protected Azure virtual machine
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no