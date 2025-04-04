CloseCore for Slack helps accounting teams keep month-end close work moving from the place they already communicate.

CloseCore is a month-end close management and financial workflow platform for close checklists, reconciliations, review notes, transaction alerts, and close progress tracking. The Slack app connects those workflows to Slack so accountants, controllers, and CFOs can see important close updates without chasing status in meetings or switching tools.

After a user connects Slack from CloseCore, the CloseCore app can send selected notifications directly to that connected Slack user. Each user chooses which notification types they want to receive from their CloseCore notification settings.

CloseCore Slack messages can include close task and reconciliation status updates, tasks that are overdue, due soon, or ready for review, review note assignments and replies, reconciliation accounts that fall out of balance, transaction alert matches, and daily or weekly close progress summaries.

Messages include the relevant task, due date, review note, reconciliation, or close context, plus links back to the related CloseCore workflow. For supported review workflows, users can also sign off or un-sign off directly from Slack.

Close teams use CloseCore for Slack to reduce status meetings, keep task owners and reviewers aligned, and make close progress visible as work changes. Controllers and CFOs get faster visibility into close progress, while accountants get timely reminders and review updates in the workspace they already use.