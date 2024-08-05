Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Different types of data are retained for different amounts of time in accordance with Wiz’s data retention policy. For the most up to date policy information, always refer to the Wiz documentation: https://docs.wiz.io/wiz-docs/docs/data-retention

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos If a paid subscription ends or is terminated, Wiz retains customer data stored in the Wiz database in a limited-function account for 90 days to enable the subscriber to extract the data. After the 90-day retention period ends, Wiz disables the account and deletes the customer data. Once deleted, data may reside in Wiz's backups for up to 180 days.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Wiz’s backend environment is hosted in AWS. All data stored at Wiz is AES-encrypted, following industry standards, in motion and at rest.

Información del alojamiento de datos Wiz provides customers with the option to host their Wiz tenant in various jurisdictions. Wiz currently offers data hosting in, among others, the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, India, UAE and Israel.

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.wiz.io/legal/sub-processor-list

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Amazon Bedrock and Azure OpenAI

Ajustes de retención de LLM Data is stored for 90 days

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Wiz AI features are powered by private instances of GenAI-as-a service providers that run in Wiz's backend,