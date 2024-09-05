Playbook for Jira

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos

You have certain rights under the GPDR, for instance, you can ask to be told what information we hold about you in our databases. We will provide you with all of the details that we hold about you, both online and offline, upon request. You are entitled to see the information held about you and you may ask us to make any necessary changes to ensure that it is accurate and kept up to date. If you wish to do this, please contact us. We want to make sure your personal information is correct and up to date. You may ask us to correct or remove information you think is inaccurate. Please note that we will require proof of your identity and, because we are a small company, your request may take up to 30 working days to process (we’ll try and deal with such things far sooner, but we don’t want to set any unachievable expectations at this stage). Requests for data deletion can be made via a request to contractuals@adaptavist.com.