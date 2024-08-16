:wave::skin-tone-3: Say goodbye to juggling tabs, tools, and endless reports and hello to your new Slack superhero!
TimeDive is now smarter with AI, making team and project management effortless right inside Slack! :tada:
With TimeDive, managing your team is ridiculously easy.
Our AI-powered virtual assistant answers your questions on team availability, project status and deadlines - so you can skip the dashboards and get straight to what matters.
Here’s what you can do with TimeDive in Slack:
:clock3: Clock in, clock out
– Punch in with your projects and tasks and out with just a command.
:desert_island: Leave requests
– Need a day off? Just type “leave” and you’re set.
:low_battery: Know your leave balance
– One click, no complicated math.
:hammer_and_wrench: Customize settings
– Access your dashboard and tweak preferences in seconds.
:robot_face: AI-powered insights
– Ask about project status, deadlines, or team availability—our AI assistant has your answers.
:superhero: Help is a DM away
– Our support team is always just a Slack message away.
For leaders and managers, TimeDive brings everything into one place—because managing your team shouldn't feel like a second job. :woman-surfing:
TimeDive + Slack + AI = Your shortcut from chaos to crushing it :boom: :muscle::skin-tone-3:
Start your 2-week free trial today or dive into the details at https://www.timedive.io
Got questions, feedback, or want to chat? Drop us a line at contact@timedive.io
- we’re all ears! Oh, and if you're a non-profit, we’ve got discounts that’ll make you smile. :blush:
Dive in today and manage your team effortlessly with TimeDive! :rocket:
Note: The AI assistant may not always provide accurate information. Please verify the information before using it.