Política de retención de datos

At TimeDive, we are committed to managing your data responsibly and transparently. TimeDive will retain your data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy. This includes: Complying with legal obligations (e.g., retaining data for tax, accounting, or regulatory requirements). Resolving disputes to protect the rights of our users and TimeDive. Enforcing our legal agreements and policies. In cases where it is used to enhance security or improve our Service, or if required by law, it may Usage Data is purged unless it is aggregated or anonymized for analytical purposes. Policy Updates TimeDive may update this Data Retention Policy to reflect changes in legal requirements or our data practices. Any updates will be communicated transparently through our website or other appropriate channels. For further details, please refer to our full Privacy Policy or contact us at support@timedive.io.