Receive Bugzy issue notifications directly in Slack with screenshots, technical details, and session replay links — so QA, product, and engineering teams can collaborate without leaving Slack.
How it works:
With the Bugzy Slack integration, teams can automatically send issue reports from Bugzy projects to Slack channels for faster visibility and collaboration.
1. Install the Bugzy widget or browser extension from https://bugzy.io
2. Report issues directly from your website or web application
3. Open your Bugzy project → Integrations → Slack
4. Connect your Slack workspace and select a channel
5. Receive detailed issue notifications instantly in Slack
Each Slack notification may include:
* Issue title and description
* Environment and severity
* Annotated screenshots
* Session replay links
* Technical logs and metadata
* Direct links to the issue inside Bugzy
Teams can automatically sync all newly reported issues or manually send selected issues to Slack when needed.