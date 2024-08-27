* Anonymity is guaranteed on our side; however, Slack compliance exports or other security features may still expose context that could compromise your anonymity.

/anon

We've integrated with the OpenAI API, leveraging a Large Language Model (LLM) for content generation. Note that results may be inaccurate.

We’re extremely paranoid, so you don’t have to be. We take building this app seriously and have put a lot of thought into how to create the right anonymous messaging experience. See for yourself:Your message is entirely anonymous. We don't store user information in our logs or database.*Our database is encrypted with a robust encryption key both before and after storage using our proprietary field-level encryption. (Please correct us if we're wrong, but we believe we are the only service that does this in this domain.)Fine-grained control over posts, replies, and reports is available per organization, down to each channel.To get started, typein any channel. You can also visit the app home tab to access all features.To reply to any thread anonymously, use the message action. Simply hover your cursor over the upper right corner of any message, click the three vertical dots, and select "Reply Anonymously."- You cannot send anonymous messages directly to individuals.- You cannot impersonate someone else when replying to your own post (your reply will be tagged with "OP").- You cannot pretend to be a different person in the same thread since you will be tagged with the same random hash.- You cannot identify a user by the random hash we generate, as it changes in different threads.- You cannot delete a message after it has been posted unless you have Slack admin privileges